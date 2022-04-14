‘Pace of road development in Jammu & Kashmir accelerated in last 3 years’

Srinagar, Apr 14: In Jammu and Kashmir average road macadamisation of over 20 kilometres is being recorded per day for the last three years, the Ministry of Home Ministry has revealed. As per the official document of MHA accessed by Greater Kashmir, the average macadamisation of roads is 20.6 kilometres per day. The average macadamisation of roads has seen a considerable increase; prior to 2019, it was 6.54 per day.
Further, the MHA has revealed that road length in J&K has increased to 41,141 kilometres. The percentage of blacktop roads has reached 74 percent, which in 2019 was 66 percent.
"Pothole free road programme taken up, target for 2021-22 is to make 5900 kilometres of effective road length pothole-free of which 4600 kilometres achieved."
Under PMGSY road length achieved is 2127 Kms, prior to 2019 it was 1622 Kms, PMGSY rank at the national level is 3rd.
The document further states that the average layover for trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is now less than 12 hours which earlier was 24-72 hours. Passenger travelling time on the national highway has been reduced to 5.50 hours from 7-12 hours prior to 2019.
Other achievements as per the MHA are four National Highway projects being completed during 2022. Execution of Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway being taken up. Under Bharat Mala, 10 new road/tunnel projects were agreed upon by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. All habitations with over 1000 population (as per the 2011 census) have been provided road connectivity. The provision of road connectivity for the habitations with 500 population by 2022-23 being taken up
Several steps have been taken for infrastructure development in UT of J&K. The progress of projects being implemented in UT of J&K under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 has been accelerated. 53 projects pertaining to 15 Ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crores in various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development etc., out of which 25 projects have been completed/substantially completed.
It further stated that languishing projects – under the languishing projects programme, 1193 projects worth Rs 1984 crores were completed, including 5 projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years and 165 projects for more than 10 years.
"Health - 02 new AIIMS, 07 new medical colleges, 02 State cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been taken up/operationalised recently. An intake capacity of 854 seats was added, which includes 600 MBBS, 50 PG courses, 26 BDS, 38 MDS and 140 DNB."
"Jal Jeevan Mission – Household tap water connections have increased from 5.75 lakh households (31 percent) to 10.55 lakh households (57 percent). Two districts (Srinagar and Ganderbal) have been made Har Ghar Jal districts. All rural schools, anganwadi centres and health institutions are provided with tap water connections."