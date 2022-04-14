‘Pace of road development in Jammu & Kashmir accelerated in last 3 years’

Other achievements as per the MHA are four National Highway projects being completed during 2022. Execution of Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway being taken up. Under Bharat Mala, 10 new road/tunnel projects were agreed upon by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. All habitations with over 1000 population (as per the 2011 census) have been provided road connectivity. The provision of road connectivity for the habitations with 500 population by 2022-23 being taken up

Several steps have been taken for infrastructure development in UT of J&K. The progress of projects being implemented in UT of J&K under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 has been accelerated. 53 projects pertaining to 15 Ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crores in various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development etc., out of which 25 projects have been completed/substantially completed.