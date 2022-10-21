Paddaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmans of J&K to get ST status along with Paharis

"The draft recommending the inclusion of Paharis, Paddari tribals, Kolis and Gadda Brahmans as STs will have to be approved by the Union cabinet after which it will be tabled before Parliament.

"This can happen during the November-December winter session of the Parliament," sources added. For inclusion of these communities as STs in J&K as per the recommendations of the Sharma commission, Parliament will have to pass an amendment to the country's Reservation Act.

Gujjars and Bakarwals had reservations about jobs and education even before the abrogation of Article 370, but they did not have any political reservations. The delimitation commission has given them political reservation by including 9 seats, 4 in the Kashmir division and 5 in the Jammu division, in the 90-member J&K for STs. The Assembly elections are likely to be held next year in J&K.