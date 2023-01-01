Pahalgam shivers at -9°C, Gulmarg at -8°C

On December 29, snow fell in the vast majority of Kashmir districts. “Over the coming days, the weather will primarily continue to be dry. In J&K, expect the minimum temperature to continue to dip, resulting in warmer days but cooler nights,” the MeT officials said. “Weather will remain dry in J&K for over a week.”

They said that many locations in Srinagar saw a minor improvement from the bitter cold as the minimum temperatures rose over the freezing point on Saturday.