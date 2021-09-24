‘Parental support, teachers’ guidance most important’

Hailing from the border village Salehar of tehsil Bishnah in Jammu district, Suchiter considered his parents Madan Lal Sharma and Ritu Sharma, both teachers as his sole inspiration.

As soon the results were announced, Salehar village was all in joy.

Speaking to media persons, Sharma said he considered the role played by his parents and teachers in his growth and development as the most important factor for his success. “If a person engages into studies with dedication, there is every possibility that his dreams will come true.” said Sharma.

“They motivated me throughout my journey. This was my first attempt. I just completed my graduation in 2020 and simultaneously I appeared in the Civil Services exam. On September 28, 2020, I wrote my last exam of Graduation and on October 4, 2020 I appeared in my prelim exam. Given my rank, I would get IRS because I would not get IPS given my short height though I was inclined towards IPS,” Suchiter said while speaking to Greater Kashmir.

He described his maternal cousin Pryati Sharma as another “influencer” to aim for “excellence in academic pursuits.” “She (an IAS officer of 2014 batch) cracked the Civil Services exam in 2015. Suchiter aspires to serve people with full dedication, honesty and passion, wherever he would be given an opportunity.

“I hail from the border area, born and brought up here. I did not get any coaching. I think there is less interaction with people. Being part of administrative services, I’ll focus on more interaction with people,” he avers.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh Sudan of Jammu who secured 506th rank also received congratulatory messages from different quarters. Chaudhary Amir Bashir, IRS from Mendhar Poonch who again cracked UPSC for IAS has also received applause for bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir.