Parliament endorses both Appropriation Bills for J&K

Jammu, Feb 8

The Parliament considered the Revised Estimates for 2023-24 and Interim Budget 2024-25 of the Jammu and Kashmir government starting from Tuesday.

The two Appropriation Bills on the Supplementary Budget for 2023-24 and Vote on Account for 2024-25 were placed by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sithraman on February 5, 2024.

The ongoing efforts of the J&K government were also appreciated by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh Vaidya, and Secretary Planning Muhammad Aijaz represented J&K before the committee.

This effort highlighted the developmental initiatives of the J&K government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Lok Sabha considered the Bills on February 6 and 7 and passed both bills on Wednesday.

After seeking approval from the President of India, these bills were then considered by the Rajya Sabha which approved them on Thursday.

The Finance Department of the J&K government had drafted both the bills for the Supplementary Budget for the current year and the interim budget for the next financial year.

For this, the department assessed the revenue receipts of the J&K government from GST, motor spirit tax, excise, and stamp duty.

Further, the non-tax revenue from electricity and water supply, mining royalty, timber sales, and annual rent from industrial lands were also examined.

The revenue of the J&K government has been estimated at Rs 20,867 crore.

The J&K government also pursued the Centre for getting central financial assistance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo led the J&K’s efforts in this direction. Crucial meetings were held in August 2023, October 2023, and January 2024 in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance to review these demands of the J&K government.

The Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister personally reviewed the fiscal management of the J&K government in recent months.

Accordingly, the Centre agreed to provide Rs 41,751.44 crore to the J&K government in this financial year and Rs 37,277.74 crore in the next financial year.

These assistance figures were duly captured in the Revised Estimates of 2023-24 and the Budget Estimates of 2024-25 of the union government.

This assistance includes the normal assistance (resource gap) to the J&K government, and equity contribution for hydropower projects at Kiru, Kwar, and Rattle.

Building on this, the Finance Department drafted its supplementary budget for 2023-24 and Vote on Account for 2024-25 and the two Appropriation Bills.

The revised estimates for 2023-24 are overall lower than the budgeted estimates for 2023-24 as the J&K government was successful in streamlining its expenditure.

The supplementary demands for 2023-24 of Rs 8712.90 crore pertain to the four Departments of Finance, Power Development, Hospitality and Protocol, and Cooperatives.

The supplementary budget is required by the Finance Department given the repayment of debt, while the Power Development Department (PDD) needs to provide for power procurement.

The Hospitality and Protocol Department intends to develop the new J&K Bhawan at Dwarka, New Delhi for which land would be allotted from the DDA.

The Cooperative Department requires funding additionality for its new CSS, Assistance to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

These additional demands are proposed to be catered with Supplementary Demands for the current year 2023-24.

The Parliament also approved the interim budget for 2024-25 for Jammu and Kashmir which makes provisions for the ongoing initiatives in J&K to promote social inclusion, enhance transparency, augment revenues, and step up infrastructure development.

It also provides for ongoing measures for sustainable agriculture, industrial estate, PRI-level works, employment generation, and developing tourism.

The parliament also approved the J&K’s Vote on Account for Rs 59,364 crore.

This interim budget covers revenue expenditure of Rs 40,081 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 19,283 crore.

It provides for the ongoing measures and schemes as Rs 2959 crore provisioned for tap-water connectivity for rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission with Rs 532 crore as J&K share; Rs 934 crore for transforming agriculture and allied sectors of J&K through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), including provisions for IFAD funded J&K Comprehensive Investment Plan (JKCIP); Rs 1907 crore for rejuvenating school education infrastructure and services through funding under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, PM SHRI and PM Poshan; provision of improving road connectivity with Rs 1683 crore for PMGSY roads, Rs 300 crore for CRF roads, and Rs 1000 crore NABARD scheme; Rs 1313 crore for strengthening decentralised governance by providing for local area works of panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs); Rs 1271 crore for strengthening infrastructure and services in the health sector; Rs 1093 crore for rural housing under PM Awas Yojana-Grameen scheme; Rs 1000 crore for e social security coverage for old aged, widow, and disabled pensions; Rs 660 crore for J&K’s equity for in the hydro electric projects at Ratle, Kwar, and Kiru, which would provide stable revenue source and cheaper power; Rs 505 crore for timely procurement of machinery, equipment, prosthetic aids, and drugs in the health sector through the dedicated corporation; Rs 500 crore for capitalisation of Cooperative Banks, Rural Banks, and J&K Bank; Rs 450 crore for infrastructure of new colleges and universities as per the New Education Policy (NEP) vision; Rs 430 crore for women empowerment intervention of Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance; Rs 400 crore for construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandit employees; Rs 400 crore for development of industrial estates and related infrastructure; Rs 370 crore under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) scheme; Rs 390 crore for Flood Management Project of River Jhelum; Rs 450 crore for GST re-imbursement to ensure timely reimbursement of the claims; Rs 272 crore for DDC and BDC grants improving local governance at district and block level; Rs 174 crore for development of model schools under PM-Shri scheme; Rs 155 crore for industrial incentives, start-ups, trade promotion, and job fairs; Rs 155 crore for heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and promotion of festivals, cinema, and theatre; Rs 150 crore for developing rooftop solar and other avenues of new and renewable energy; Rs 140 crore for creation of sports infrastructure; Rs 104 crore for construction of Police housing, bunkers, police stations, and CCTVs; Rs 100 crore for conclusion of World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project; Rs 100 crore for Mission Youth programmes for education, skilling, and employment; Rs 91 crore for new tourism destinations, new circuits, Sufi circuit, and identified religious circuits, ropeways, highway resting places, and promotion of golf; Rs 70 crore under infrastructure for welfare of tribals for construction of tribal hostels, milk villages, nomad shelters, and libraries for Gujjars; Rs 100 crore for sewerage projects in urban areas, Rs 70 crore for development of new townships and affordable housing, and Rs 50 crore for Dal development.

With the parliamentary nod to the two Appropriation Bills on the Supplementary Demands for 2023-24 and Vote on Account for 2024-25, the J&K government would now focus on expediting infrastructure projects and social and economic measures and meeting the revenue realisation targets.