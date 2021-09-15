Parliament more about policy than politics: PM Modi

Parliament is in fact more about policy that politics, Modi said.

The new channel adds another important chapter in the country's parliamentary system, he said.

Noting that the launch coincides with International Day of Democracy, Modi reiterated that India is mother of democracy, saying democracy is not just a system but an idea and not merely a constitutional structure but spirit.

Democracy in India is not just a collection of the Articles of the Constitutions but it is our life stream, the prime minister added.