Parliament passes Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 | Lithium among 6 minerals omitted from list of 12 atomic minerals

The Amendment Bill provides to remove certain minerals from the list of atomic minerals, viz. minerals of lithium, beryllium, titanium, niobium, tantalum and zirconium which are technology and energy critical having use in space industry, electronics, technology and communications, energy sector, electric batteries and are critical in net-zero emission commitment of India.

“Demand for minerals like lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase manifold as the focus shifts towards clean energy. Currently, the country is dependent on imports for most of these important minerals as there is not much exploration or mining of these minerals due to existing legal provisions. These minerals have high economic importance and considerable supply risk due to geo-political uncertainties. Upon removal of these minerals from the list of atomic minerals, exploration and mining of these minerals will be open to the private sector. As a result, exploration and mining of these minerals is expected to increase significantly in the country,” it was stated.