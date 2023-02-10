Parts of Kashmir, Ladakh receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 10: Parts of Kashmir including Gulmarg and Ladakh received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological Department predicted scattered and isolated snowfall on Saturday.
The MeT officials said that parts of Kashmir including the ski resort of Gulmarg and Ladakh received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours.
They said that rains lashed plains and the weather improved significantly.
The MeT officials issued a clarification regarding “yellowish snowfall” in north Kashmir saying that it was due to dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan and southern Afghanistan.
“Analysis of the 2nd Generation Weather Satellite (Meteosat-9) of EUMETSAT (European Operational Satellite Agency) confirms that Thursday’s yellowish and dusty snowfall over some parts of north Kashmir was dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan and southern Afghanistan which started around 7 pm and travelled northeast wards and reached north Kashmir around 2 am,” the Meteorological Department said.
The cold desert of Ladakh has also received moderate to heavy snowfall during the last two days.
“At last our prayers have been heard. Ladakh is covered with blanket of snow and the glaciers are healing. Ladakh looks as it used to be. Let us hope for more snow in the coming days,” tweeted Sonam Wangchowk.
The MeT officials said Srinagar received 0.8 mm of rain during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Qazigund 27.6 mm, Kokernag 22.2 mm while Pahalgam received 7.4 cm of snow, Kupwara 32 cm, and Gulmarg 33 cm.
They said that rains also lashed Jammu region with Jammu city receiving 1.1 mm, Banihal 49.1 mm, Batote 27.3 mm, Katra 3.1 mm, and Bhaderwah 31.4 mm.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius against 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and above normal by 0.5 degrees Celsius.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius against minus 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 4.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, same as the previous night and 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius against 9.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.