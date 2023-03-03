Passing Out Parade of J&K Police Constables at PTS Kathua | Need to neutralise ecosystem supporting terrorists: LG Sinha

He stated that in the past few decades, security challenges had changed and increased as well.

“Due to the neighbouring nation, which is the epicentre of terrorism, the types of conventional and non-conventional dangers and their range have increased. The Police Force has a multifarious role as besides checking crimes, they have to contain separatist elements, dismantle the ecosystem supporting terrorists. They also have a challenge to defeat the nefarious designs of terrorist groups. Hence there is a need to use virtual tools to tackle subversive elements aimed at disturbing peace in the society. The police jawans have to keep a hawk’s eye on the non-conventional dangers in the virtual world besides performing their usual role in the conventional battle-field,” LG Sinha said.

“We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and peaceful coexistence. There is no place for subversive elements in a civilized society,” he observed.