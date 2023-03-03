Passing Out Parade of J&K Police Constables at PTS Kathua | Need to neutralise ecosystem supporting terrorists: LG Sinha

Kathua, Mar 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday, while referring to the fast-changing security scenario, emphasised upon future-ready policing for internal challenges and the “need to be vigilant" to "neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists.”
He was addressing the gathering during the Attestation cum Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of 29th BRTC Batch at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, Kathua.
Lauding the role of J&K Police in the fight against terrorism, he said that the Force also made J&K proud with its excellence and professionalism in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law.
The Lieutenant Governor congratulated and welcomed the new recruits to one of the finest police forces in the country. “I am confident that you will discharge your responsibility towards the nation with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication,” he added.
The Lieutenant Governor stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.
“These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today is facing conventional and non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists,” LG Sinha said.
He stated that in the past few decades, security challenges had changed and increased as well.
“Due to the neighbouring nation, which is the epicentre of terrorism, the types of conventional and non-conventional dangers and their range have increased. The Police Force has a multifarious role as besides checking crimes, they have to contain separatist elements, dismantle the ecosystem supporting terrorists. They also have a challenge to defeat the nefarious designs of terrorist groups. Hence there is a need to use virtual tools to tackle subversive elements aimed at disturbing peace in the society. The police jawans have to keep a hawk’s eye on the non-conventional dangers in the virtual world besides performing their usual role in the conventional battle-field,” LG Sinha said.
“We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and peaceful coexistence. There is no place for subversive elements in a civilized society,” he observed.
“The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J&K Police are pivotal in the fight against terrorism. We all take pride in the excellence and professionalism displayed by J&K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law,” said the Lieutenant Governor.
“Today, narco-terrorism has become one of the biggest threats to society. The UT administration, J&K Police and our security forces are committed to dealing with challenges of narco terror in a comprehensive manner. J&K UT is on the march and is being transformed. It is our sacred duty to provide a safe, secure and right environment to fulfill the aspirations of the common man,” he said.
He said that the JKP was expected to tackle challenges like cyber-crimes, disinformation through social media as well.
LG Sinha said, “In the past three years, on this account we have progressed a lot yet still there is a long way to go and achieve. JKP personnel also shoulder the responsibility to continue the momentum vis-à-vis the process of change and development. During ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have got a golden opportunity to host the G20 meeting here in J&K. I believe JKP with its dedication towards duty, efficiency and professionalism will re-establish itself as one of the best forces in the world.”
Noting that the top positions in the batch have been secured by women constables, the Lieutenant Governor said, “These achievements show that our women are no less than anyone.”
He further asked the DGP, Dilbag Singh to consider increasing the quota of reservation for women in the police force.
The Lieutenant Governor further shared the unprecedented progress registered in sectors like agriculture, industries and tourism.
Dilbag Singh, DGP extended his best wishes to the new recruits. “The skills, knowledge, values that you have acquired during your training will serve as the foundation for your career in this noble profession,” he added.
The DGP expressed gratitude to the UT administration for its continuous support in police modernization.
Roop Raj, Principal, SPS PTS Kathua informed about the training programme on various specialized modules and other activities conducted during the training course. An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.
The Lieutenant Governor took the Rashtriya Salute and witnessed the spectacular parade and martial art demonstration. He also felicitated the cadets who excelled during their training course.
Recruit Constable Sunali Bhagat emerged as the best all-rounder. Recruit Constables Sarleen Kour, Sapna Saini, Heena Choudhary and Nitika Rajput were also felicitated by the Lieutenant Governor for their excellent performances.
A total of 480 new recruits, including 49 women recruit Constables completed their rigorous training today at the PTS Kathua. Out of 480, as many as 330 constables have already served as SPOs, 32 as followers, and 85 have been appointed under SRO.
Senior serving and retired police and army personnel, PRI representatives, and family members of the passing out cadets were present on the occasion.