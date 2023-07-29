Passport Officer Kashmir, Ladakh advises people to use DigiLocker

Srinagar, July 28: Passport Officer, Kashmir and Ladakh, Davinder Kumar, Friday advised the people who intend to get a passport to complete the ‘DigiLocker’ process of uploading documents to minimise overall processing time and seamless processing time.
Digital Locker, one of the key initiatives under the Digital India initiative, is aimed at eliminating the usage of physical documents and enabling sharing of e-documents with Passport Seva via a mechanism to verify “authenticity” of the documents online.
An applicant can share the documents issued by Central and State Government from DigiLocker account to Passport Seva system while filling the passport application form.
The same can be done at the Self Declaration screen and Upload Supporting Documents screen.
The applicants are not required to carry the original documents with them while visiting PSK, POPSK, or Passport Office, if a particular document is already shared through DigiLocker.
Through DigiLocker the documents that can be shared with Passport Seva from include Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, PAN, Verification Record, Issue of Arm License, Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate, Ration Card, Pension Certificate, Insurance Policy Certificate, Life Certificate, Class X Passing Certificate, Electricity Bill, and Telephone Bill. While using DigiLocker, in the self-declaration screen for fresh and re-issue passport application form, the applicant would get an option to share DigiLocker uploaded documents for “Proof of Birth” and “Proof of Present Residential Address”.