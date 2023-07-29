Passport Officer Kashmir, Ladakh advises people to use DigiLocker

The same can be done at the Self Declaration screen and Upload Supporting Documents screen.

The applicants are not required to carry the original documents with them while visiting PSK, POPSK, or Passport Office, if a particular document is already shared through DigiLocker.

Through DigiLocker the documents that can be shared with Passport Seva from include Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, PAN, Verification Record, Issue of Arm License, Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate, Ration Card, Pension Certificate, Insurance Policy Certificate, Life Certificate, Class X Passing Certificate, Electricity Bill, and Telephone Bill. While using DigiLocker, in the self-declaration screen for fresh and re-issue passport application form, the applicant would get an option to share DigiLocker uploaded documents for “Proof of Birth” and “Proof of Present Residential Address”.