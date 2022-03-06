PDD clears regularisation of 263 PDLs, TDLs

Jammu, Mar 6: In a historic decision, the Power Development Department (PDD) on Sunday ‘cleared’ the regularization of 263 Permanent Daily Labourers (PDLs) and Temporary Daily Labourers (PDLs), by conveying grant of relaxation in age and qualification bar in their favour to JPDCL and KPDCL.
The clearance for much awaited regularization is in compliance with the decision of the Administrative Council taken on February 23, 2022.
Out of 263 Permanent or Temporary Daily Labourers benefitted with this decision, 83 belonged to Jammu division and 180 belonged to Kashmir division.
Officials said that the Power Development Department (PDD) conveyed grant of relaxation for regularization as per Recruitment Rules of its (PDD’s) corporations (Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited) which are consistent with the Recruitment rules of Power Development Department prior to unbundling.
“Earlier Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor approved the proposal of the Power Development Department for grant of relaxation in age and qualification bar of these PDLs/TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favour of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited after same were vetted by the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs. With this long pending issue or demand has been settled,” they asserted.
Earlier, the decision with regard to grant of relaxation in age or qualification bar thus paving way for regularization of 263 Permanent or Temporary Daily Labourers was communicated to the Managing Directors of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Kashmir by Additional Secretary PDD Dr Tahir Firdous vide letter No. PDD-NG/11/2022-05-PDD dated March 5, 2022.
“I am directed to convey the grant of relaxation in age or qualification bar as approved by the Administrative Council vide Decision No 32/2/2022 dated February 23, 2022, in favour of the PDLs/TDLs as per annexure (A&B) to this letter, for consideration to their regularization as per Recruitment Rules by the Corporation(s), consistent with earlier recruitment rules before unbundling of the Power Development Department,” read the communiqué referring to the list of 263 employees annexed with it.
“The Managing Directors are further requested to collect the original records of these PDLs or TDLs for further appropriate action at their level,” the communiqué further read.