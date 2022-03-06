PDD clears regularisation of 263 PDLs, TDLs

Officials said that the Power Development Department (PDD) conveyed grant of relaxation for regularization as per Recruitment Rules of its (PDD’s) corporations (Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited) which are consistent with the Recruitment rules of Power Development Department prior to unbundling.

“Earlier Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor approved the proposal of the Power Development Department for grant of relaxation in age and qualification bar of these PDLs/TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favour of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited after same were vetted by the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs. With this long pending issue or demand has been settled,” they asserted.