Peace is foundation of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, May 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that peace was the foundation of prosperity.

Paying a visit to frontline soldiers in Baramulla and Uri sectors on Friday, LG Sinha said, ìI want to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir that peace is the foundation of prosperity and our men in uniform will ensure that J&K and the country is peaceful and prosperous.î

Addressing and interacting with the soldiers stationed near the LoC, he asked them: ìHow is the Josh?

His question met with an energetic, High, Saheb! from the troops, echoing the mood of soldiersí readiness to destroy the enemy.

Our brave soldiers have just one dream and one resolve – destroy the enemy and its capability to attack the country and to safeguard our citizens and countryís sovereignty and territorial integrity,î the LG said. ìI am seeing determination in your eyes and I want to tell the people across the country that they are in safe hands. The entire nation is drawing inspiration from your valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy.

He said that the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to neutralise terrorists and his message was clear, ëIf you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down.í

LG Sinha said that the nation had always been proud of the armed forces and whenever the country faced any crisis, the soldiers had boosted the pride of the country by making the supreme sacrifice.

Your history is full of valour and courage. India always advocated for peace. After the brutal massacre of our citizens at Pahalgam, the main objective was to destroy the terrorist hideouts. ëOperation Sindoorí avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror factories inside Pakistan. But, the enemy is targeting our military establishment and our citizens. We are giving them a befitting reply,î he told the soldiers.

The LG said that due to the courage and determination of the countryís soldiers, Jammu and Kashmir and the country sleeps peacefully.

If someone tries to disturb our peace again and again then they will be taught such a lesson that the next 10 generations will remember it. The entire 140 crore Indians are standing strong with our soldiers. I pray to God to give you strength so that you can once again write the saga of Indiaís bravery,î the LG said.