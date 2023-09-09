Peace, stability in J&K due to sacrifices of fallen heroes: DGP

The DGP while remembering the sacrifices of brave-heart DySP Aman Thakur said that in 2019 while fighting terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam the brave officer laid down his life in a successful operation in which a dreaded terrorist was killed. He said that a group of terrorists after Pulwama attack was planning a similar attack again in the valley and added that martyr Aman Thakur and his team in order to foil the nefarious plan, tracked terrorists in Kulgam in which he himself attained martyrdom.

He paid rich tributes to the martyr Aman Thakur and other martyrs adding that because of their sacrifices Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing growing peace and stability. “Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of its martyrs who while protecting people and the nation sacrificed their lives and illuminated the name of our force and country, and wrote their names in golden letters in our collective memory.”

DGP said, “Jammu and Kashmir Police has been extending all possible help and assistance to the NoK of martyrs. Recently a MoU has been signed with J&K Bank under which additional financial assistance will be provided to the NoK of martyrs.”