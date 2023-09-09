Peace, stability in J&K due to sacrifices of fallen heroes: DGP

Jammu, Sep 8: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday stated that due to sacrifices of its brave-hearts, Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing growing peace and stability.
He also asserted that the youth of Union Territory were representing the changing J&K with their huge participation in sports and efforts of peace and progress.
This was stated by the Director General of Police at the closing ceremony of Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 cricket tournament in Kishtwar.
The DGP, besides presiding over the closing ceremony of the Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 cricket tournament, inaugurated Police Post Mugal Maidan, GOs’ mess, launched Kishtwar Police official website and E-beatbook Mobile App. He also launched a plantation drive by planting a sapling.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said, “Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organizing Shaheed Aman Thakur tournament for the last four years with an aim to remember and pay tributes to the fallen heroes of Jammu and Kashmir Police.”
With regard to drug abuse in J&K, the DGP sought continuous cooperation of the people and said that collective efforts were of utmost importance to wipe out the menace and save youth.
The closing cum prize distribution ceremony was attended by Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone; Dr Sunil Gupta, DIG DKR Range; Samir K Palande, Commander Army 9 Sector RR; Dr Divyansh Yadav, DC Kishtwar, Mohita Sharma SSP Ramban; Ramesh Angral, CO IRP 22nd Bn; Khalil Ahmed Poswal, SSP Kishtwar; Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda; Parma Shivan, CO CRPF 52nd Bn; Col Arshminder Singh, CO Army 11 RR; Col Ameya Chiplinker, CO Army 17 RR; Col Joseph Christy Tarfil, CO Army 26 RR; Arvind Kumar, Adhoc CO CISF and Rajinder Singh, Additional SP Kishtwar, other jurisdictional officers besides large number of locals and PRIs.
The DGP while remembering the sacrifices of brave-heart DySP Aman Thakur said that in 2019 while fighting terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam the brave officer laid down his life in a successful operation in which a dreaded terrorist was killed. He said that a group of terrorists after Pulwama attack was planning a similar attack again in the valley and added that martyr Aman Thakur and his team in order to foil the nefarious plan, tracked terrorists in Kulgam in which he himself attained martyrdom.
He paid rich tributes to the martyr Aman Thakur and other martyrs adding that because of their sacrifices Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing growing peace and stability. “Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of its martyrs who while protecting people and the nation sacrificed their lives and illuminated the name of our force and country, and wrote their names in golden letters in our collective memory.”
DGP said, “Jammu and Kashmir Police has been extending all possible help and assistance to the NoK of martyrs. Recently a MoU has been signed with J&K Bank under which additional financial assistance will be provided to the NoK of martyrs.”
While congratulating the winning team, Dilbag Singh said that participation was more important than winning and added, “If you keep on participating in different competitions, one day you will get the result of your hard work as participation increases the confidence level of the players.”
He also appreciated the participation of the locals, PRIs, and media persons in the ceremony.
While launching the official website of Kishtwar Police and E-beatbook App, the DGP directed for wide publicity of these tech initiatives so that a greater number of people of Kishtwar could avail the police services at home. He then inaugurated the GOs mess and inspected all the available facilities in it.
The DGP also inaugurated the Police Post Mugal Maidan through virtual mode. He also interacted with the police personnel posted in this newly-established police post. He directed them to ensure best possible service to the people of the area.