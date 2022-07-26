Peace to ensure safe, secure future for J&K youth: Altaf Bukhari
Srinagar, July 25: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that a peaceful atmosphere would ensure a safe and secure future for our young generation and the generations to come.”
He also said that the way people thronged the party’s public rallies indicated that they were determined to be part of the realistic politics in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bukhari was addressing a mega party convention at Dak Bungalow Khanabal in Anantnag, wherein the locals, party workers, and functionaries gave him a rousing welcome with traditional music and drum beats amid slogans in favour of party leaders.
According to a press release issued here, Bukhari said that Apni Party would not let down the people of J&K as the party, unlike the conventional political parties, had set achievable goals to ensure a better future for the people, especially the youth.
He said, “We will not disappoint you. Our policy and goals are unambiguous and attainable. We want sustained peace here so that people could reap its benefits in terms of their political and economic empowerment. A peaceful atmosphere in J&K will fetch us everything that matters to the people.”