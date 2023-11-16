People living peacefully in shadow of development: LG

Srinagar, Nov 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were living peacefully in the shadow of development.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the LG said that the people of the region were living peacefully in the shadow of development brought about by the abrogation of Article 370.

He said that they were committed to eliminating the terror ecosystem from J&K.

“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Separatism, terrorism, and street violence are a thing of the past,” Sinha said.

Urging every household in J&K to reject terrorism and join the march of peace that had returned after the abrogation of Article 370, he said terrorism and separatism were on their deathbeds and the time was not far when the terror ecosystem would fully crumble in J&K.

In the backdrop of winter, the LG directed the officer to carry out micro and macro management and ensure people do not face any problems.

He directed the officers to tour their respective areas off and on during winter.

Besides, Sinha directed them to carry out immediate redressal of grievances and ensure quality disposal.

Directing the officers to enhance winter services for optimal quality delivery, he directed the district heads to further strengthen the contact with people and help them mitigate sufferings during the winter.

The LG urged them to further reach out to people and generate awareness about the Central schemes.

“Execute all developmental works during a given time frame,” he directed the officers.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Home Secretary R K Goyal; Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Ranjan Swain; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DCs and SSPs of all 10 districts of Kashmir.

The meeting discussed the developmental and security scenario of Kashmir.

Against the backdrop of the coming harsh winter, winter preparedness was discussed threadbare.

“Chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security and development scenario in all 10 districts of Kashmir division. J&K administration is committed to eliminate terror ecosystem and to ensure inclusive and progressive development of J&K,” Office of LG J&K posted on X.

A senior government official who was part of the meeting said that LG Sinha passed on several directions and was also assured by DGP R R Swain that violence had come down and nobody would be allowed to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.

The LG was briefed about the arrangement the officers have put in place for winters, especially during the snowfall.

The officers assured that no road would be disconnected in case of snowfall as the measures had already been taken.

During the meeting, DGP Swain said that violence had come down and efforts were underway to target the remains terror ecosystem.

He said that no stone would remain unturned in keeping the prevailing intact and anti-peace elements would be dealt with sternly.

The J&K Police chief said that the elements who were anti-peace were being isolated and they would be dealt with sternly.

He said that the operations against terrorists had been intensified across J&K.

On November 2, the LG chaired a Unified High Command meeting in Srinagar.

The meeting had threadbare discussions on security situation of J&K.