Plan for upgrading equipment along LoC under consideration: SSP Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 26: Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure Tuesday said that the plan for upgrading equipment along the Line of Control was under consideration.
Addressing media persons in Baramulla, he said, “The plan for upgradation of the equipment along the LoC as far as body scanners and other things are concerned is under consideration.”
Nagpure said that engaging female terror associates and juveniles in terror-related activities was not a new trend as such instances had been seen in the past as well.
He said that the handlers were recruiting female workers and juveniles for terror-related works or for providing logistics.
"But we have ample legal provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act that ensure that if juveniles are involved in a heinous crime, strict action can be taken against them,” Nagpure said.
He said that the females and juveniles being part of the terror module was a challenge for Police and other security agencies but the forces were ready to face all such challenges and foil their plans.
The terror associates arrested by Police in Baramulla during the last two weeks include two females and a juvenile.
Nagpure said that Pakistan-based handlers were using the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) areas to infiltrate arms and ammunition besides narcotics into Kashmir.
"We are already in the process of identifying the routes, places, and locations that they are using for smuggling the ammunition from across, and very soon we will able to unfold the truth behind these modules as well," he said.