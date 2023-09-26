Plan for upgrading equipment along LoC under consideration: SSP Baramulla

Addressing media persons in Baramulla, he said, “The plan for upgradation of the equipment along the LoC as far as body scanners and other things are concerned is under consideration.”

Nagpure said that engaging female terror associates and juveniles in terror-related activities was not a new trend as such instances had been seen in the past as well.

He said that the handlers were recruiting female workers and juveniles for terror-related works or for providing logistics.