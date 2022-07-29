Plea to establish Bar Council in J&K, Ladakh | SC seeks Centre’s response

Petitioner Supriya Pandita, who is a practicing advocate from J&K and Ladakh, in the plea said that the entire legal fraternity in J&K and Ladakh has no government-established body where they can get themselves enrolled and take benefits of the Bar Council compared to other states in the country.

The Advocates Act, 1961, mandates every state should have a State Bar Council and therefore, the Bar Council for J&K and Ladakh cannot be denied by the respondents, said the plea filed through advocate Om Prakash Parihar.

It said that due to the non-availability of the State Bar Council, the advocates were even deprived of applying for the proximity cards for appearing before the apex court as no option for J&K and Ladakh was provided in the online application.