PM anguished; says all assistance being provided

"Anguished by the cloudburst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation," Modi said in a tweet. "Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," he said.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, officials said.