PM CELEBRATES DIWALI WITH SOLDIERS IN KARGIL | Country getting rid of slave mentality that created obstacles for our Army: PM Modi

PM arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers guarding the borders of the country.

Keeping his Diwali tryst with the soldiers alive, Modi landed in Kargil amid chilling cold to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers. The morning temperature was near the freezing point in Kargil.

Since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has been visiting the soldiers on the national festival Diwali to identify with them and share their joy.