PM Fasal Bima Yojana extended to farmers of all 20 J&K districts

Jammu, Feb 24: In a significant move towards welfare of the farmers, the government Friday extended the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to the farmers of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the launching event of the extension of PMFBY at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), the LG said that the scheme would provide comprehensive coverage against crop losses arising out of natural calamities and unseasonal rains.
“The initiative will stabilise the income of farmers, encourage them to adopt innovative practices with sufficient insurance protection from climatic catastrophe. I urge all the farmers to avail the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojna,” he said.
PMFBY, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, was earlier available to farmers of only four districts.
The LG said that the implementation of PMFBY across J&K would had a positive impact on the agricultural scenario in J&K and also complement the efforts of the J&K administration in creating a progressive environment.
He said proper dissemination of relevant information and transparency in the implementation of PMFBY would be ensured.
The LG said that the crop insurance mobile app and toll free number of the insurance company would facilitate the farmers to report about the losses.
He also highlighted the agriculture reforms introduced in J&K in the past 30 months.
“The welfare of the farmers is our top-most priority. The J&K administration has taken major decisions in the agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors to shape the vision of inclusive development,” he said. “I am confident that agriculture and allied sectors will guide the prosperous future of J&K. The groundbreaking 29 projects worth Rs 5013 crore for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors will provide an integrated solution to all issues related to agriculture and allied sectors with a mechanism to reduce wastage and increase production.”
The LG said that with meticulous implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, J&K could achieve 12 percent growth in the agriculture sector.
“J&K is the first region in the country where agriculture reforms are being attempted on such a large scale. It is our endeavour to generate large scale employment in the agriculture sector, ensure economic stability for farmers especially the small and marginal farmers and facilitate the setting up of new agri business enterprises,” he said. “We are moving ahead with a strong resolve to bring prosperity in the lives of our farming community and other stakeholders associated with the agriculture and allied sector.”
The LG said that the administration was also promoting entrepreneurship in the sheep and goat sector and encouraging the farmers to adopt millet crops.
He appreciated the Agriculture Production and allied departments for providing training to a large number of farmers.
The LG emphasised dedicated and collective efforts to transform J&K into the number one region in terms of farmers’ income and sought people’s participation in implementation of government policies.
He reiterated the administration’s commitment to safeguard the interest of the people.
“Citizen participation is crucial to foster economic growth, strengthening of infrastructure and services to achieve the goal of a prosperous society,” the LG said. “Progressive farmers also shared their views on interventions of the government aiming at growth of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.”
On the occasion, the Agriculture Production Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Seeds Corporation to provide good quality certified seeds to the farmers of J&K.
The occasion also witnessed the release of the Milestone Report and Logo of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan and a Coffee Table Book ‘Vihan’ on 29 projects under HADP by the LG.
The irrigation schedule 2023-24 for both Kashmir and Jammu divisions was released while sanction letters were also handed over to beneficiary entrepreneurs under the National Livestock Mission.
A dedicated YouTube channel of the Agriculture Production Department for awareness of farmers and promoting their success stories was also launched.
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo and Vice Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai were also present on the occasion.