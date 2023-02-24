PM Fasal Bima Yojana extended to farmers of all 20 J&K districts

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the launching event of the extension of PMFBY at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), the LG said that the scheme would provide comprehensive coverage against crop losses arising out of natural calamities and unseasonal rains.

“The initiative will stabilise the income of farmers, encourage them to adopt innovative practices with sufficient insurance protection from climatic catastrophe. I urge all the farmers to avail the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojna,” he said.