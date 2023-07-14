PM IN PARIS | PM Modi, President Macron share warm hug, witness Bastille Day Parade

Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, attended the military parade on National Day as the Chief Guest.

He termed France a "strong and trusted partner", and said that India is committed to doing everything to make the planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India, inspired by its centuries-old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"

The PM, while addressing the Indian community at an event in Paris on Thursday, spoke about his four-decade-old association with France.