PM IN PARIS | PM Modi, President Macron share warm hug, witness Bastille Day Parade

Paris, July 14: The grand celebrations for Bastille Day began at Champs-Élysées in Paris on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving at the main stage after receiving a guard of honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the parade as the Guest of Honour.
Champs-Élysées was coloured in red, blue and white - colours of the French Flag – for the grand celebrations.
Upon arriving at the venue, Macron met PM Modi, after which the two leaders shared a warm hug. He also met other dignitaries who are present at the event.
Macron arrived in an open vehicle with soldiers in horses, jeeps and bikes marching along with him. He also waved at the people who had gathered to witness the parade on France National Day.
Modi arrived at the Champs-Elysees in a traditional off-white kurta and pyjama paired with a navy blue jacket.
France strong, trusted partner: PM Modi
Calling France a "strong and trusted partner," PM Modi said that India was committed to doing everything to make the planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable.
Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, attended the military parade on National Day as the Chief Guest.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India, inspired by its centuries-old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"
The PM, while addressing the Indian community at an event in Paris on Thursday, spoke about his four-decade-old association with France.
He recalled taking the membership of Alliance Francaise - the cultural centre of France in India, around 40 years back, and that he was the first person who got registered with it.
During his interaction with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said, "Friends, personally my affection for France has been for a very long time and I cannot forget it. Around 40 years back, a cultural centre of France, Alliance Francaise, began in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. And today the first member of that cultural centre in India is talking right in front of you. A few years back, the French government gave me a photocopy of that identity card and even today it is precious to me."
India a giant in world history: French President Macron
Calling India a ‘giant’ in world history and a strategic partner, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the country as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.
Taking to Twitter, President Macron tweeted, “A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade”.
Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums.
Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade.
PM Modi attends lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly
PM Modi attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris.
The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris.
PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.
French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade.
The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag, red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.
This year, the Bastille Day Parade had 6300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This included a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army was represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.
In a moment to savour for India, the IAF Rafales streaked the skies over the Champs-Elysees, leaving the audience in awe.
PM Modi receives Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
‘Humbled’ at being conferred with France’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, PM Modi said it was an “honour for the 140 crore people of India”.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said this honour shows the deep affection of the people of France towards India and a resolve to further the friendship with India.
“It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.
In a historic moment on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time). It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.
PM Modi became the first Indian premier to receive this honour.
The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, on 13 July 2023, by Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.