PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

“A special honour reflecting the strength of India-Greece partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by @PresidencyGR Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou,” tweeted Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.