PM Modi discusses Israel-Palestine conflict with Iranian President

New Delhi, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

The two leaders exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence, and loss of civilian lives. He reiterated India’s longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

PM Modi has been engaging in a series of significant conversations with world leaders, reflecting India’s commitment to regional stability and humanitarian concerns in West Asia.

These discussions revolved around the challenging situation in the region, with a particular focus on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

PM Modi’s conversation with the President of Iran is quite significant.

They emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation, continued humanitarian aid, and the early restoration of peace and security.

Additionally, they highlighted the positive progress in bilateral cooperation, notably in the context of the Chabahar Port.

Earlier, PM Modi also spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

They exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and the conflict.

Both leaders expressed their shared concerns about terrorism, the deteriorating security situation, and the loss of civilian lives.

On October 29, PM Modi held a telephone conversation with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, addressing the prevailing situation in West

Asia and expressing their deep concerns about violence, and the tragic loss of civilian lives in the region.

PM Modi reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the Israel-Palestine issue, emphasising the country’s dedication to fostering development partnerships and providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

They reached a consensus on the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region while facilitating essential humanitarian aid.

These discussions follow a recent dialogue between PM Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan on October 23, where they jointly assessed the evolving developments in the West Asia region.

PM Modi expressed his concern, emphasising the importance of concerted efforts for the early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

Additionally, PM Modi held a conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas three weeks ago.

During this exchange, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and civilians.

PM Modi also reiterated the enduring bonds between India and the Middle East while expressing deep concerns about the escalating incidents of terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security conditions in the region.

He underscored the significance of maintaining an open line of communication between the two nations to address regional concerns.

These conversations reflect India’s proactive role in addressing the complex challenges facing West Asia and the pursuit of peace, stability, and humanitarian assistance in the region.