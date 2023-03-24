PM Modi felicitates J&K for implementation of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday felicitated Jammu and Kashmir for successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, received the bronze medal for significant achievement of more than 20 percent reduction (compared with the baseline of 2015) in the TB incidence in J&K during the One World TB Summit (World TB Day 2023) held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
On the occasion, Pulwama and Anantang districts of J&K were also honoured with district level awards for achieving TB-free district status for more than 80 percent reduction in the incidence of TB from the baseline of 2015.
The respective Deputy Commissioners received these awards from the Prime Minister.
Further, district Srinagar was awarded with gold medal for achieving more than 60 percent reduction in TB incidence while Jammu and Kathua districts were awarded with bronze medal for achieving more than 20 percent reduction in TB incidence.
The Centre has set the target to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to TB Elimination by the year 2025 ahead of the global target of 2030 and has launched National Strategic Plan 2017-25 under the ambit of National Health Mission to end TB by 2025.
Earlier, Budgam achieved the distinction of being the first district in the country to be declared TB Free.
During the previous year, three districts – Kupwara, Anantnag and Pulwama - received gold medals for more than 60 percent reduction in TB incidence whereas Baramulla and Udhampur bagged bronze medals for achieving more than 20 percent reduction.
J&K was one of the only two states and union territories, which were felicitated during the event.
Pulwama and Anantnag were two districts of the total three districts in the country to achieve TB-free status this year.
The official spokesman said that under the leadership of Bhupinder Kumar, the team of Health and Medical Education Department comprising Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Directors of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir, has taken proactive measures in proper implementation of the National Tuberculosis Programme.
He said that a host of measures for reducing TB incidences included door-to-door awareness campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’, robust screening for TB incidence and Active Case Finding (ACF), and Contact Tracing.
The spokesman said that the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative had mobilised community support for filling up gaps and contributing towards tuberculosis elimination through improved nutritional support and better treatment outcomes.
He said that over 4300 Ni-Kshay Mitras in J&K were providing nutritional support to the TB patients.
Union Minister of Health and Family welfare Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.