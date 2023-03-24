PM Modi felicitates J&K for implementation of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, received the bronze medal for significant achievement of more than 20 percent reduction (compared with the baseline of 2015) in the TB incidence in J&K during the One World TB Summit (World TB Day 2023) held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, Pulwama and Anantang districts of J&K were also honoured with district level awards for achieving TB-free district status for more than 80 percent reduction in the incidence of TB from the baseline of 2015.