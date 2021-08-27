PM Modi hails 'momentous feat' of over 1 crore vaccines in a day

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that India had administered historic 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccines and the number was still going up. In the final tally, the number has crossed one crore.

Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the health ministry said.