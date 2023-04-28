PM Modi inaugurates 91 new 100W FM transmitters

New Delhi, Apr 28: Inaugurating 91 new 100W FM transmitters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said it would enhance FM connectivity in the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that inaugurating the 91 new 100W FM Transmitters via video conferencing, the PM said that the inauguration would give a further boost to radio connectivity in the country.
Addressing the gathering, he noted the presence of numerous Padma Awardees in the programme and welcomed them.
Modi said that the day marks a significant step in the expansion of FM services by All India Radio in the direction of becoming All India FM.
He said that the beginning of 91 FM transmitters by All India Radio was like a present for 85 districts and 2 crore people of the nation.
The PM said that this provides a glimpse of the diversity and colours of India.
He said that the districts covered under the new 91 FM transmitters were aspirational districts and blocks, and congratulated All India Radio for the momentous achievement.
Modi congratulated the citizens of the Northeast who would greatly benefit from this.
He said that there was an emotional connection of his generation with radio.
“For me, there is an added happiness that I have a relationship with radio as a host too,” the PM said referring to the upcoming 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
“This kind of emotional connection with the countrymen was possible only through the radio. Through this, I remained linked to the strength of the country and the collective power of the duty among the countrymen,” he said.
Modi said that the programme had played a role in initiatives like ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, which became a people’s movement through ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
“Therefore, in a way, I am part of your All India Radio Team,” he said.
The PM said that the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters forwards the policies of the government that gives preference to the underprivileged deprived of this facility so far.
“Those who were considered to be distant will now get a chance to connect at a greater level,” he said.
Listing out the benefits of FM transmitters, Modi said it helped in relaying important information on time, community building efforts, weather updates related to agricultural practices, information on food and vegetable prices for the farmers, discussions about the loss incurred by the use of chemicals in agriculture, pooling of advanced machinery for agriculture, informing women self-help groups about new market practices, and assisting the entire community during times of a natural calamity.
He said that the FM also had an infotainment value and that the government was continuously working for the democratisation of technology.
“It is important that no Indian should feel scarcity of opportunity if India has to rise up to its full potential,” the PM said.
He said that making modern technology accessible and affordable was key to this.
Modi said that optical fiber to all the villages and cheapest data cost had eased access to information.
He said that this had given a new push to digital entrepreneurship in villages.
“Similarly, UPI has helped small businesses and street vendors to access banking services,” the PM said.
He said that the tech revolution that was taking place in the country in the past few years had fabricated radio and especially FM in a new form.
Noting the rise of the internet, Modi said that radio had come to the fore in innovative ways through podcasts and online FM.
“Digital India has not only given new listeners to the radio but a new thought process as well,” he said and underlined that the same revolution could be witnessed in every broadcasting medium.