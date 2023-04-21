PM Modi leads meeting on evacuating stranded Indians in violence-hit Sudan

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi evaluated the latest developments in Sudan, particularly emphasizing the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens residing in various towns and cities throughout the country. The Prime Minister instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation, continuously assessing the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan. He directed contingency evacuation plans, considering the rapidly changing security landscape and the feasibility of various options.

In addition, the Prime Minister urged Indian officials to provide all possible assistance to Indian citizens in Sudan and maintain close communication with neighbouring countries in the region and those with a significant number of citizens in Sudan.