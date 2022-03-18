PM Modi-led Govt committed to welfare of J&K Security Personnel: HM Shah

He handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to Pooja Devi as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu district; Ifra Yaqoob as orderly cum chowkidar in Industries and Commerce Department; Aabid Bashir as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police and Mohsin Mushtaq as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Pooja Devi is wife of late Sget Rohit Kumar. Sget Rohit Kumar was appointed as Constable in the Jammu & Kashmir Executive Police in June 2011. He remained associated with counter insurgency operations from the beginning of his career and remained in the forefront in the anti-militancy grid. He was promoted out of turn on July 7, 2017 as Sget from the rank of Constable for his gallant action. On January 12, 2022, a police party from district Kulgam along with the army, on specific information about presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Pariwan in Kulgam laid siege and started search operations. While civilians were being evacuated, militants fired on the police party, resulting in injuries to three army jawans and Sget Rohit Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries. In this encounter the dreaded Pakistani militant; Babar was also eliminated.