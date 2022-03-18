PM Modi-led Govt committed to welfare of J&K Security Personnel: HM Shah

Jammu, Mar 18: The Government of India led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu & Kashmir.
Displaying this commitment, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds in Jammu on Friday to the Next of Kin (NoK) of four security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who were martyred in terrorist incidents in the Union Territory.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and J&K DGP Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.
The Union Home Minister later interacted with the Next of Kin (NoK) of the martyred security personnel. Interacting with them he said the entire nation was proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Earlier the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation reached here late this evening on a two- day visit to the Union Territory.
He handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to Pooja Devi as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu district; Ifra Yaqoob as orderly cum chowkidar in Industries and Commerce Department; Aabid Bashir as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police and Mohsin Mushtaq as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Pooja Devi is wife of late Sget Rohit Kumar. Sget Rohit Kumar was appointed as Constable in the Jammu & Kashmir Executive Police in June 2011. He remained associated with counter insurgency operations from the beginning of his career and remained in the forefront in the anti-militancy grid. He was promoted out of turn on July 7, 2017 as Sget from the rank of Constable for his gallant action. On January 12, 2022, a police party from district Kulgam along with the army, on specific information about presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Pariwan in Kulgam laid siege and started search operations. While civilians were being evacuated, militants fired on the police party, resulting in injuries to three army jawans and Sget Rohit Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries. In this encounter the dreaded Pakistani militant; Babar was also eliminated.
Ifra Yaqoob is daughter of late Head Constable (HC) Mohammad Yaqoob Shah. HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah had joined J&K Armed Police as Constable in February 1992. On August 13, 2014 after performing his duties, HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah was on way to his Coy Hqr Bijbehara, Anantnag along with others in a Police gypsy which was attacked by terrorists at Galander Pampore, Pulwama. In this incident, HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah made the supreme sacrifice for the nation leaving behind his aged parents, wife, minor son and daughter.
Aabid Bashir is the son of late Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik. Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik was appointed as Constable in J&K Executive Police in July 1991 and remained posted in district Srinagar till his death. During the intervening night of January 29 and 30, 2000, terrorists attacked a police party at Rabitar bridge, Ganderbal in which Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik laid down his life leaving behind his wife, minor son and daughter.
Mohsin Mushtaq is the son of late Follower Mushtaq Ahmad. Mushtaq Ahmad had joined J&K Police in May 1990 and remained posted in JKAP 8th Bn till his death. On May 9, 1993 the terrorists fired on a BSF patrolling party on the main road Kunan, Bandipora. The firing was retaliated to by the security forces. In the retaliatory action one terrorist was killed, however Follower Mushtaq Ahmad was also killed in the cross fire. The deceased left behind his aged parents and a son, who was only four months at that time.
It is pertinent to mention that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his last visit to Jammu & Kashmir in October 2021 had visited the house of martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar, and in 2019 handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.
The Union Home Minister lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in number of fora.
Earlier, the Union Home Minister reached Jammu Technical airport on a two-day visit to J&K late Friday evening at around 7.15 pm. He was straightway escorted to Raj Bhawan.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared on his Twitter handle a picture of him receiving the home minister at the airport.
The officials said Singh, MP from Udhampur constituency, was accompanied by other prominent BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore and the party's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina.
A series of high-level security meetings are on the agenda of the Union Home Minister during his two-day visit.
The officials said Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), intelligence agencies and the civil administration are expected to take part in the security review meetings.
Tomorrow morning, he is scheduled to address Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s 83 Raising Day parade at M A Stadium. This will be for the first time that the CRPF Raising Day parade is being organised outside the union capital.
Following the parade also, the Union Home Minister is likely to chair a high-level security review meeting to be participated by the top brass of police, army, para-military forces and intelligence.
The meeting, aimed at taking stock of the law and order situation in the Union Territory, assumes significance in the wake of a spike in targeted killings in Kashmir. Ensuing Amarnath Yatra, conduct of assembly elections after the culmination of delimitation exercise will be on the agenda of the meeting.
Three Panchayat members and two security personnel were killed in targeted killings in the Valley this month.
Earlier last year, Shah had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days from October 23 to 27 and had also reviewed the security situation besides addressing a public rally at Jammu.
Officials said the Union Home Minister is also likely to visit Kathua to meet CRPF personnel at Mahanpur, where a high security prison is being built, before returning to Delhi on Saturday evening.
Earlier, the Home Minister was scheduled to visit only for a day to participate in CRPF Raising Day parade yet later his itinerary was revised and extended to two days.