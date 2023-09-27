PM Modi-led Govt succeeded in cracking down on narcotics, terrorism: Amit Shah

An official spokesman in a statement issued to Press Information Bureau said that chairing the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council at Amritsar in Punjab, the union home minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been successful in cracking down on narcotics and terrorism.”

He said that the Modi government was committed to strengthening the security system on the border and soon anti-drone system would be deployed on the country’s borders.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, Lt Governors of Delhi, J&K, and Ladakh, Administrator of Chandigarh, senior ministers from member states, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Chief Secretaries from the member states in the Northern Zone and other senior officers from the states and union territories and central ministries and departments participated in the meeting.