PM Modi made Kashmir crown of India after Art 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir the “crown of India” after revoking Article 370, reported a news agency. Addressing an election rally in Jakhania, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, “Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 is revoked… We revoked it, nobody even pelted a pebble, let alone a bloodbath, PM Modi made Kashmir the crown of India.”
Shah, who has been on a campaigning trail in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing seven-phased Assembly elections, said that this election is “not only to make the BJP candidate an MLA, but it is to ensure the bright future of crores of backward society people of the state.” ( With agency inputs)