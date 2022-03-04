PM Modi made Kashmir crown of India after Art 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir the “crown of India” after revoking Article 370, reported a news agency. Addressing an election rally in Jakhania, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, “Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 is revoked… We revoked it, nobody even pelted a pebble, let alone a bloodbath, PM Modi made Kashmir the crown of India.”