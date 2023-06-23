PM Modi, President Biden start bilateral talks

Prime Minister Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the US, arrived at the White House in a ceremonial welcome.

“In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and the US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity, PM Modi said at the White House.

He added, “The societies and institutions of both India & US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words “We The People”. Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of ‘interest of all, welfare of all’”.