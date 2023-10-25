PM Modi receives invitation to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony (installation of lord Ram's idol) at Ram temple in Ayodhya by the office bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Trust.
They visited PM Modi at his residence on Wednesday and he accepted the invitation.
Modi posted on X that today's day was quite an emotional day for him as he received the invitation to attend the idol installation ceremony at Ayodhya.
"I am feeling blessed that in my lifetime I will be witness to this historic moment," he said.
The ceremony is likely to be held on January 22, 2024.