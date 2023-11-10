PM Modi receives telephone call from Brazil President

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The focal point of their discussion was the evolving situation in West Asia, where both leaders voiced shared apprehensions regarding terrorism, violence, and the unfortunate loss of civilian lives.

Their collective stance emphasised the need for concerted international efforts to expedite a resolution to the ongoing challenges in the region.

PM Modi took the opportunity to affirm India’s unwavering support for the successful tenure of the Brazilian Presidency in the G20.

This demonstration of solidarity underscores the importance both nations place on global cooperation, particularly within the framework of influential international forums.

Furthermore, the leaders delved into prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

This follows their earlier meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, indicating a commitment to translating diplomatic dialogue into tangible collaborative actions.

As India and Brazil explore avenues for mutual growth and understanding, the phone call serves as a testament to the proactive approach both nations are adopting in strengthening their diplomatic ties and continuity of G20 success as Brazil takes over the Presidency of the G20 from December 1.