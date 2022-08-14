PM Modi to address nation for 9th straight time on Independence Day

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.