PM Modi wiped off tears of displaced families with full empathy: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Dec 7: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wiped off the tears of thousands of families who had to migrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Jammu and Kashmir after the wars of 1965 and 1971.

“In 1947, 31,779 families were displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Jammu and Kashmir and out of these, 26,319 families started living in Jammu and Kashmir and 5,460 families started living in other parts of the country,” Shah informed Lok Sabha.

He said that after the wars of 1965 and 1971, 10,065 families were displaced and overall, 41,844 families were displaced.

Shah said that on August 5 and 6, 2019, Prime Minister Modi listened to the voices of these displaced people which were not paid attention in earlier decades and gave them their rights.

Shah said that judicial delimitation was part of the bill passed on August 5 and 6, 2019.

Shah said that Delimitation Commission, Delimitation and Demarcated Assembly are the core of democracy and process of deciding the unit for electing people’s representatives.

“If the process of delimitation itself is not sacred, then democracy can never remain sacred, that is why a provision has been made in this bill that judicial delimitation will be done again,” said Shah.

He said that all groups of displaced people asked the Delimitation Commission to take cognizance of their representation and it is a matter of joy that the Commission has made a provision that 2 seats will be reserved for displaced Kashmiri people and 1 seat to be reserved for the people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He said that the Modi government has given a legal framework to this system.