PM PITCHES FOR ‘ONE NATION, ONE UNIFORM’ FOR POLICE | Public perception important for law and order system’s reliability: PM Modi

Pitching for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for Police during the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s Chintan Shivir, which is being held at Surajkund, Haryana to discuss problems related to internal security, through video conferencing on Friday, he said that the states should also think about bringing changes in the laws made before independence.

Addressing the chief ministers and home ministers of the states, Modi said that all states should consider doing something to the police uniforms on the lines of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’.