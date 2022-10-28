PM PITCHES FOR ‘ONE NATION, ONE UNIFORM’ FOR POLICE | Public perception important for law and order system’s reliability: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that it was very important for the entire law and order system to be reliable and be aware about its perception among the public.
Pitching for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for Police during the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s Chintan Shivir, which is being held at Surajkund, Haryana to discuss problems related to internal security, through video conferencing on Friday, he said that the states should also think about bringing changes in the laws made before independence.
Addressing the chief ministers and home ministers of the states, Modi said that all states should consider doing something to the police uniforms on the lines of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’.
“This would ensure a quality product and easy recognition of policemen. Even though it could take time, the idea should be discussed,” he said.
Modi said that there had been many law reforms in recent years, which had helped in creating peace and order in the country.
“At the same time, many provisions related to trade and business have been removed from the criminal category. The government has also reduced the burden of the future by abolishing more than 1500 old laws,” he said.
Modi said that laws like UAPA had given strength to systems against terrorism.
He said that the next 25 years would be for creating an 'Amrit Peedhi' in the country by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran', which include the creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and citizen duty.
“These can be accomplished only with the efforts of everyone,” Modi said. “This should be the motive behind governance.”
He said that the decisions and policies of the people related to law and order were very important to create a favourable environment in the states.
“The entire system of law and order has to be credible,” Modi said. He gave the example of the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) image that has been created at the time of natural calamities.
“When the Police reach the spot, people feel that the government has arrived. During the pandemic too, policemen worked while risking their lives. Policemen are dutiful, there is just a need to create a perception among the citizens,” Modi said.