PM speaks about Chandrayaan's success to Greek President

Modi's trip to Greece is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3."

Modi went on to say that the "success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind".