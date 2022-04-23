PM to address Gram Sabhas, PRI representatives across country from Samba

Jammu, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day tomorrow at Palli Panchayat in Samba district. He will interact with local Panchayat representatives and address the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions as well as Gram Sabhas across the country on this momentous occasion at around 11.30 am tomorrow. PM Modi, after reaching Technical airport Jammu, will fly to Palli Panchayat- the venue of his rally and other engagements.
As per itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), on this occasion the Prime Minister will also distribute property cards to beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme steadily inching towards the objectives of socio-economic empowerment of the rural masses and making them self-reliant.
Every year, on this occasion, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats or States or UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats scheme in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.
Awards are given under various categories namely, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA), Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) award and e-Panchayat Puraskar (given to states or UTs only).
This year for National Panchayat Awards–2022 (appraisal year 2020-21), a total of 322 awards to Panchayats have been declared under the categories viz., child-friendly Gram Panchayat award to 29 Gram Panchayats (GPs) or Village Councils (VCs) in 29 states or Union Territories (UTs); Gram Panchayat Development Plan award to 29 Gram Panchayats (GPs) or Village Councils (VCs) in 29 states or UTs; NDRGGSP to 27 Gram Panchayats (GPs) or Village Councils (VCs) in 27 states or UTs; DDUPSP to 237 Panchayats (District Panchayats 28), (Block Panchayats 53), (Gram Panchayats or Village Councils 156)] across 29 states or UTs.
With the pressing of the button, the Prime Minister will directly transfer total amount of Rs 44.70 Cr as prize money ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the bank account of 322 awardee Panchayats across all states or UTs in the country digitally (in real time) from the venue of NPRD–2022 celebration at Palli Gram Panchayat under Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion.
“The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been making efforts to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of Gram Panchayats through the use of information and communication technology. The e-Panchayat Puraskar is conferred to those States which have ensured maximum use of information technology for monitoring the works of the Panchayats. The ranking of six States have been adjudged for e-Panchayat Puraskar under two categories,” PMO stated. Winning states under category I included Karnataka at first place; Chhattisgarh second place and Odisha and Uttar Pradesh jointly at third place while winning states under category II included Tripura at first place; Assam second and Sikkim at third place. “All the states and Union Territories have been asked to confer awards and plaques to the concerned awardees of National Panchayat Awards–2022 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2022 by in-charge ministers of districts, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), senior administrative officers, eminent personalities etc. who may also be requested to attend of Gram Sabha in any one Gram Panchayat,” PMO itinerary directed.
NPRD -2022 programme at Palli Panchayat will be telecast live over Doordarshan (DD) News, its regional Kendras and this important event will be witnessed by the dignitaries, public representatives as well as officers of Panchayati Raj Departments and other stake-holders at state, district, block, Panchayat level across level adhering to COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures.
“With an aim to maximize the outreach of the Panchayat-focus people oriented NPRD programme to the last mile, web-link for registration for watching the NPRD–2022 event live from 12.00 noon on April 24, 2022 has been created and made live for everyone to register on the link https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in. The live webcast of the Prime Minister’s address to all Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies will be available at link: https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in.” PMO itinerary specified.
“Seventeen SDGs are subsumed under nine broad themes and one or more such themes will be adopted as Sankalp by Gram Panchayats in specially convened Gram Sabhas on April 24, 2022. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has asked all Gram Panchayats to organize Special Gram Sabha meetings on this day across the country to mark the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day,” it added.