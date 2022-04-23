PM to address Gram Sabhas, PRI representatives across country from Samba

With the pressing of the button, the Prime Minister will directly transfer total amount of Rs 44.70 Cr as prize money ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the bank account of 322 awardee Panchayats across all states or UTs in the country digitally (in real time) from the venue of NPRD–2022 celebration at Palli Gram Panchayat under Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion.

“The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been making efforts to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of Gram Panchayats through the use of information and communication technology. The e-Panchayat Puraskar is conferred to those States which have ensured maximum use of information technology for monitoring the works of the Panchayats. The ranking of six States have been adjudged for e-Panchayat Puraskar under two categories,” PMO stated. Winning states under category I included Karnataka at first place; Chhattisgarh second place and Odisha and Uttar Pradesh jointly at third place while winning states under category II included Tripura at first place; Assam second and Sikkim at third place. “All the states and Union Territories have been asked to confer awards and plaques to the concerned awardees of National Panchayat Awards–2022 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2022 by in-charge ministers of districts, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), senior administrative officers, eminent personalities etc. who may also be requested to attend of Gram Sabha in any one Gram Panchayat,” PMO itinerary directed.