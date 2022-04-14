PM’s SAMBA VISIT | 10 bedded ICU, general ward to be made operational in Palli Panchayat

Jammu, Apr 14: A ten bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is being established along with a general ward in Palli Panchayat of Samba District where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24.
Although the security agencies have already secured the area ahead of the scheduled visit of the PM, the official said that the health department has also made elaborate arrangements in the said Panchayat.
“A ten bedded ICU and 10 bedded general ward to be established and it would be completed by tomorrow in the panchayats where the PM is scheduled to visit as per a protocol,” said an official in the health department.
The official said that “The specially created fabricated structure will remain there till the PM completes his visit and then it would be removed. The staff and equipment will be shifted to the DRDO Jammu as it is not working as of now.”
The official further said that the DRDO Jammu is not operational and its staff members have been shifted to their respective place of postings. For the time being, the official said that “the manpower and equipment are being shifted to the Palli Panchayat.”
“We have deputed specialised doctors to the Panchayat for the scheduled visit of PM,” the official said, adding that the hospital faculty will be functional from April 16, 2022.