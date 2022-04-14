PM’s SAMBA VISIT | 10 bedded ICU, general ward to be made operational in Palli Panchayat

The official said that “The specially created fabricated structure will remain there till the PM completes his visit and then it would be removed. The staff and equipment will be shifted to the DRDO Jammu as it is not working as of now.”

The official further said that the DRDO Jammu is not operational and its staff members have been shifted to their respective place of postings. For the time being, the official said that “the manpower and equipment are being shifted to the Palli Panchayat.”

“We have deputed specialised doctors to the Panchayat for the scheduled visit of PM,” the official said, adding that the hospital faculty will be functional from April 16, 2022.