PoK will remain integral part of India: Defence Minister

ARTICLE 370 ABROGATION OPENED NEW VISTAS FOR J&K PEOPLE

The Defence Minister also made special mention of the support extended by the people of J&K to the armed forces, commending their commitment to safeguard the interests of the nation like all other states.

“Except few people, the people of J&K have always supported the security forces in safeguarding the frontiers in all wars since independence. Maqbool Sherwani, whose contribution in saving J&K from Pakistani attacker would always remain exemplary, was one among countless such citizens. They performed their duties as an integral part of India. Hence we would always wonder why there should be an artificial legal barrier in the form of Article 370. Our great leaders like Dr S P Mookerjee, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra besides others opposed it and struggled for its removal. Dr Mookerjee even laid down his life for the realisation of “Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhaan, Ek Pradhan.” We were waiting for an opportune moment to meet our objective. As our party came to power, we accomplished it,” he said.

He stated, “J&K will always be an integral part of India and the government is ensuring that the Union Territory, like the rest of the country, touches newer heights of progress.” He asserted that the abrogation of an artificial legal barrier i.e., Article 370 brought a “new dawn of hope to the dreams and aspirations of the people of J&K, especially the youth.” The decision opened new avenues for the welfare of the people and the Union Territory was now progressing at a much faster rate, he said.