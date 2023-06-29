Police attaches properties of 2 drug smugglers

Baramulla, June 29: The properties of two drug smugglers worth lakhs of rupees in Pattan and KalantraPayeen area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were attached on Thursday, Police said. The action is part of J&K Police’s relentless effort to curb the narcotics trade across Baramulla district.
The drug smugglers whose properties have been attached were identified as Barkat Ali Mian of Mian Mohalla Pattan and Abdul Rehman Malik of KalantraPayeen.
The seized property include an under construction house on 10 marla land and situated at Mian Mohalla Pattan.
Besides, Police seized an immovable property, Hyundai i10 (DL2AE 2820) belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik of KalantraPayeen. The vehicle was being employed for drug trafficking by the drug smuggler.
According to a Police handout, in both the cases a legal authorisation was acquired from the competent authorities prior to the attachment.
“This action is connected to the ongoing investigation of FIR No 84/2023 registered under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station Pattan and an investigation of FIR No 33/2023 registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station Kreeri. In both the cases, it was determined that the aforementioned property was being utilised for the purposes of illicit drug trafficking by both the smugglers,” the Police statement said.
The attachment of movable and immovable properties, utilised for illicit drug trafficking, is seen as a crucial step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from the district.
“The Baramulla Police remain committed to their mission of curbing drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. We continue to encourage citizens to come forward with any information that may aid in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in drug smuggling activities,” a Police spokesman said.
Police have been at the forefront against the drug trafficking and 217 persons involved in narcotic trade since the beginning of this year till ending May were arrested in Baramulla and huge quantities of narcotics worth Rs 7.70 crore was recovered from the arrested drug paddlers.
The confiscated narcotics include 2.62 kg brown sugar valued at Rs 3.41 crore, and 2.4 kg heroin estimated at Rs 3.14 crore.
Besides, Police seized 8 kg charas valued at Rs 36.10 lakh, and 69.82 kg poppy straw and cannabis powder worth Rs 34.91 lakh.
Rs 43.90 lakh cash besides 15 vehicles involved in the transportation of the narcotics were also seized from the arrested individuals. Of the 217 arrested drug paddlers, 194 have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act while 23 have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) and Public Safety Act (PSA) Act.