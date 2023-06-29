Police attaches properties of 2 drug smugglers

The drug smugglers whose properties have been attached were identified as Barkat Ali Mian of Mian Mohalla Pattan and Abdul Rehman Malik of KalantraPayeen.

The seized property include an under construction house on 10 marla land and situated at Mian Mohalla Pattan.

Besides, Police seized an immovable property, Hyundai i10 (DL2AE 2820) belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik of KalantraPayeen. The vehicle was being employed for drug trafficking by the drug smuggler.