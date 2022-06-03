Police file case under UAPA for anti-national, communal overtones

A police spokesman in a statement issued said that it has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups.“Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, there by questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, besides such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K,” the statement said.