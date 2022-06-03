Police file case under UAPA for anti-national, communal overtones

Srinagar, June 3: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said to have registered a case under UAP Act in Police Station Kothibagh for anti-national and communal overtones in relation to forthcoming Amarnath yatra.
A police spokesman in a statement issued said that it has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups.“Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, there by questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, besides such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K,” the statement said.
On the basis of above information received and for the purpose of identification of such groups/Persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion, the statement added.