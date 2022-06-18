Police officer shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

This was the ninth killing of a policeman this year. Police said Farooq Ahmad Mir, a sub-inspector with J&K Police (Ministerial Staff), left his home for his paddy fields in his native village of Samboora in Pampore on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, locals spotted his body in the fields and informed the Police.

A Police team reached the spot and recovered his body which had a bullet wound on the chest.