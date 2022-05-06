Police recover incriminating material in raids in Jammu

Jammu, May 6: Police on Friday claimed to have seized several vital documents and incriminating material during raids which were conducted in parts of Jammu’s old residential localities in a case that was registered in the year 2007 at Police Station City.
This case was registered under FIR 1 of 2007 under section 124-A and 147 of RPC of Police Station City in Jammu district after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2007.
In this case, the investigation and legal proceedings were taken up. However, two accused persons namely Rayees Ahmed Malik son of late Muhammed Sadiq Malik, resident of Dalpatia Mohalla Jammu and Muhammed Sharif Sartaj, son of Shamas-ud-Din, resident of Bhallesa in Doda, at present Khatikan Talab Jammu, were evading their arrest.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that the special joint teams of Jammu police were constituted from north and south zones and they were led by SDPO North Jammu, Sharad Kalu, SDPO West Rahul Nagar, SDPO South Sachit Sharma, SHO City Police Station Rakesh Kumar under supervision of Mamta Sharma SP South and Kulbir Handa SP North Jammu.
He said that these teams conducted raids at the houses of both the accused persons who were wanted in these case in Dalpatia Mohalla, Sunjawan and Talab Khatikan following issuance of house search warrants by Judicial Magistrate.
“The premises of the house of the duo were searched by police teams in presence of the Executive Magistrate,” he said and added that during the searches, police found several sensitive documents and incriminating material.
He said that “the seized material includes Jamaat-e-Islami (banned organisation) literature related to Doda region, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding a person namely Abdul Rehman who was a Pakistani national who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to Jammu Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran, photographs with Jamaat-e-Islami leader’s meeting notices regarding Jammu Kashmir freedom movement and stamps regarding Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.”
With the recovery of the incriminating material, the SSP Jammu said that they have registered a fresh case at Police Station Peer Mitha 27 of 2022 under section 10, 13 and 39 of UAPA with regard to the recovery of incriminating material related to a banned organisation. Further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on, he added.