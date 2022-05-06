Police recover incriminating material in raids in Jammu

This case was registered under FIR 1 of 2007 under section 124-A and 147 of RPC of Police Station City in Jammu district after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2007.

In this case, the investigation and legal proceedings were taken up. However, two accused persons namely Rayees Ahmed Malik son of late Muhammed Sadiq Malik, resident of Dalpatia Mohalla Jammu and Muhammed Sharif Sartaj, son of Shamas-ud-Din, resident of Bhallesa in Doda, at present Khatikan Talab Jammu, were evading their arrest.