Police rescue stranded tourist family from Kongdori Gulmarg

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on information regarding a family comprising three adults and four kids of Telangana, who had gone for a Gondola ride to Kongdori Gulmarg and while returning to Gondola Phase II, had lost their way and got stuck in Kangdoori area, Police launched a rescue operation.

Acting swiftly, the rescue teams of Police Station Gulmarg led by its SHO with the assistance of ATVs and ponywalas after strenuous efforts reached the location where the family was stuck and rescued them.