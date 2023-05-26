Police rescue stranded tourist family from Kongdori Gulmarg

Srinagar, May 26: Police in Baramulla in collaboration with ATVs and local ponywalas rescued a tourist family that had lost its way in Kangdoori area of Gulmarg and were stuck in the area.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on information regarding a family comprising three adults and four kids of Telangana, who had gone for a Gondola ride to Kongdori Gulmarg and while returning to Gondola Phase II, had lost their way and got stuck in Kangdoori area, Police launched a rescue operation.
Acting swiftly, the rescue teams of Police Station Gulmarg led by its SHO with the assistance of ATVs and ponywalas after strenuous efforts reached the location where the family was stuck and rescued them.
The statement said that the successful rescue operation stands a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Police in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all visitors to the region.
It said that the Police thanked all the individuals who contributed to the successful rescue operation.
“Their combined efforts and unwavering support have made it possible to ensure the safe return of the lost tourist family,” the statement said.