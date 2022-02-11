Political parties condemn attack

Condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly act of violence. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the slain cop. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have sustained injuries," he said. Meantime Party GS Ali Muhammad Sagar, PP Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, North Zone President Javed Dar, District President Dr Sajad Uri, GH Rahi, Irshad Kar have also condemned the attack unreservedly. The functionaries expressed condolences with bereaved and prayed for fast recuperation of all injured.

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the attack. “Condemn today’s attack on police personnel in Bandipora & condolences to the family of Zubair Ahmed killed in the line of duty,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.