Political parties condemn attack

Srinagar, Feb 11: Various political parties Friday condemned the attack on a Police party in north Kashmir's Bandipora district that left a policeman dead and four security forces personnel injured. National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have condemned the grenade attack in which a JKP policeman Zubair Ahmad was killed and several others sustained injuries.
While condemning the attack, Dr Farooq said, “Violence in any of its manifestations is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction. The vicious cycle of death has caused much loss to human lives in J&K while devastating the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades. My heartfelt sympathies are with the kin of the slain cop. I pray for the fast recovery of all injured," he said.
Condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly act of violence. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the slain cop. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have sustained injuries," he said. Meantime Party GS Ali Muhammad Sagar, PP Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, North Zone President Javed Dar, District President Dr Sajad Uri, GH Rahi, Irshad Kar have also condemned the attack unreservedly. The functionaries expressed condolences with bereaved and prayed for fast recuperation of all injured.
Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the attack. “Condemn today’s attack on police personnel in Bandipora & condolences to the family of Zubair Ahmed killed in the line of duty,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.
People’s Conference General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari also condemned the attack. “Wholeheartedly and unreservedly condemn the dastardly attack on J&K Police personnel in Bandipora. My condolences to the family of deceased,” Ansari wrote on Twitter. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has also expressed grief over the killing of a police official in the grenade attack. In a statement issued here, JKPCC termed the attack on Police personnel as shameful act saying the attack had devastated another family. JKPCC expressed grief over the killing of the Police official conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.