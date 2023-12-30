Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone meet with eyes on 2024 Parliamentary Polls

Srinagar, Dec 30: In a major development, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone met at an undisclosed location in Srinagar.

A local news gathering agency KNS reported that the two leaders met without aides and any security.

“It was a one-on-one meeting. This meeting assumes importance as it comes in the backdrop of the upcoming parliamentary polls,” sources said.

They said that the previously estranged leaders Bukhari and Lone met face-to-face after a very long time.

“They seem to have expressed a desire to temporarily set aside differences and prioritise a collective fight against a common adversary detrimental to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the sources said.

They said that despite not being on talking terms for a long time, the two leaders strongly believe that the common adversary, involved in killings, unjust imprisonments, and imposing draconian laws on innocent Kashmiris, must be overcome.

“They have agreed that they owe it to the people of J&K that common enemy of people of J&K should not win by division of votes,” the sources said.

They said that the two leaders also discussed the critical necessity of “cleansing” Kashmiri politics.

“The two intend to take other leaders on board and expose politicians who exhibit inconsistent behaviours. They especially felt that leaders who swear by sentiment by the day and enjoy the hospitality of agencies by the night need to be exposed publicly,” the sources said.

This unexpected turn in political dynamics bears the potential to significantly impact the electoral outcome.