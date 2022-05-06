Politicians in Kashmir question ops out of political compulsions: Northern Command Chief

“I feel it may be a political necessity for them (politicians) but the whole country knows that the Army is the most trusted organisation today even in the world,” he said in response to a question asked about his opinion on the way politicians are commenting on the operations being carried out by the Army.

“As far as political comments are concerned, if it is put up in my line of thinking. First of all, the answer is no. What it means, I should be able to convince the politicians by trusted and transparent cooperations, by life study of the actions which are taking place because if I do that, even if someone says anything, the common mass that is there has seen themselves what is correct and what is wrong. Therefore, social media conveys this kind of message of transparency to the man who has to make the decision,” he said.