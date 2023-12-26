POONCH TERROR ATTACK | Defence Minister arriving today; to review security

Rajouri, Dec 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving tomorrow on a day-long visit to Jammu to review the prevailing security situation in J&K, with a particular focus on Rajouri and Poonch.

He is reaching here days after the terrorists ambushed two army vehicles on DKG-Bufliyaz road in Poonch’s Surankote subdivision in which four army personnel lost their lives and three others were injured.

His visit is scheduled two days after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande visited the areas and reviewed the security situation.

Official sources said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit, will meet senior army commanders at 16 Corps headquarters; visit Rajouri and Poonch areas and will also chair a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan, Jammu before leaving for Delhi.

As per official sources, Rajnath will visit the army establishment of division level in Rajouri where he will chair a high-level security review meeting.

The meeting, they said, will be attended only by senior officers of the army. Some senior officers of other forces and intelligence agencies may also participate in the meeting. This, however, was still not confirmed.

The Defence Minister will get an update on the security situation as well as operational progress in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch where the security situation at present was a matter of concern after the rise in terror incidents.

“Senior Army Commanders and other designated officers of the Indian Army will brief the Defence Minister about the overall security situation in the area,” official sources said.

The Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, during the last two and half years, witnessed several terror attacks, including the January 1 Dhangri terror attack in Rajouri, an encounter at Kesari Hill Kotranka in Rajouri on May 5, an attack on army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian in Poonch on April 20.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) also visited Rajouri, Poonch sector on Monday and took stock of the security situation and operational status.