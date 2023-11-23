Power Crisis: Avoid inconvenience to people: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 23: Reviewing the power supply situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called to avoid inconvenience to the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting on the overall power supply situation in J&K, the LG asked the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad for strict compliance with curtailment plans, uninterrupted and quality power in 100 percent smart metered feeders, and timely replacement of damaged transformers to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

He said that the team on the ground should closely monitor the situation and take proactive actions to meet the peak electricity demand.

Sinha also took an appraisal of the status of the installation of smart meters, manpower, and power infrastructure.

During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on various aspects to meet the high electricity demand in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary, of Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad; Principal Secretary of Finance Department, Santosh D Vaidya; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.